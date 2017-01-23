Assemblymember Chávez-Vice-Chair of Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee & K-12 Education Committee

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today was appointed as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee and the Vice-Chair of the Assembly K-12 Education Committee.

“It is truly an honor to be named the Vice-Chair to two committees that are very near and dear to my heart,” said Chávez. “One of my promises to the constituents of my district is to always take care of Veterans, and this allows me a greater capacity to do so.”

“I am equally excited about the opportunity to work on K-12 Education,” said Chávez. “I believe every child has the right to an exceptional education and I am honored to be able to work toward that goal.”

Assemblymember Chávez was also appointed to serve as a member of the following committees: Budget, Budget Subcommittee No. 2 on Education Finance, Utilities and Energy, Higher Education and the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management.

Rocky J. Chávez is a retired Marine Corps Colonel, former City Councilman and former Acting Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. He represents California’s 76th Assembly District, which includes Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside and Vista.