Assemblymember Chávez Reacts to Assembly Vote on Attorney General Nominee Xavier Becerra

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today reacted to the Assembly vote on Attorney General Nominee Xavier Becerra.

“We clearly saw the lines drawn during today’s vote on Attorney General nominee Xavier Becerra,” said Chávez. “From what I know, Congressman Becerra is a qualified candidate and I have been unable to find any ethical or immoral actions that would disqualify him as a candidate for the office of Attorney general.”

“Although there are many things that the Congressman and I do not agree on, I believe he will uphold the California Constitution and I believe him when he says he will not be a thorn in the side of the Federal Government just to be a thorn.” said Chávez.

“This is a time to rise above partisan politics and try and work together with our new Attorney General, and for that reason, I voted yes for AG Nominee Xavier Becerra.”

Rocky J. Chávez is a retired Marine Corps Colonel, former City Councilman and former Acting Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. He represents California’s 76th Assembly District, which includes Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside and Vista.

