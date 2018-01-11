Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Assemblyman Chavez Responds to Governor’s Initial Budget

Assemblyman Chavez Responds to Governor’s Initial Budget

By   /  January 11, 2018  /  No Comments

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Rocky Chavez (R-Oceanside) issued the following statement in response to the release of Governor Brown’s initial 2018-2019 budget proposal:

“Even in good times, California must be thoughtful in our priorities and plan for the future.  I am pleased with the Governor’s proposal to fully fund the rainy-day reserve and putting $5 billion toward the emergency fund to assist wildfire victims.”

“California must continue building for our future, and I fully believe that starts with education. I am proud that the Local Control Funding Formula will be completely funded and am glad an online community college for working Californians has been made a priority.”

Education is important because it means jobs. Californians need to be able to make a living for their families no matter which educational path they have taken.

