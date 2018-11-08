Assembly Republicans Elect Marie Waldron as Leader

SACRAMENTO – Today, members of the Assembly Republican Caucus unanimously selected Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) to succeed Assembly Republican Leader Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) as their next leader, effective today.

“Brian Dahle did an outstanding job as our leader,” said Waldron. “I look forward to continuing the fight to articulate conservative principles in a way that resonates with everyday Californians.”

“Marie Waldron will be an effective leader for the caucus and will continue our work to move the Republican Party toward greater relevance and viability in California,” said Dahle. “I am proud to support her.”

Waldron, a business owner who represents parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, was first elected to the Assembly in 2012. Her reputation is as a conservative who knows how to work with both parties to stand up and deliver for her constituents.

Waldron assumes her new leadership post as an experienced public official at both the state and local levels, having served as the Assembly Minority Floor Leader and for 14 years on the Escondido City Council.

