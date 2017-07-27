Assembly Republicans Defend Climate Vote

California Republicans breaking with party activists and many of their colleagues in order to support California’s premiere climate change program.

“Serving the people and doing our jobs as legislators by rolling back taxes, cutting regulations and protecting Californians from higher costs,” wrote Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley and Assemblyman Rocky Chavez of Oceanside, two of the eight Republicans who voted for the legislation on Monday.

Some criticized Republicans for supporting the extension of the state’s cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions. The newspaper’s editorial board said California Republicans are “so beaten down in the minority that they now confuse surrender with victory.”