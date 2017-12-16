Assembly Minority Floor Leader Waldron Statement on Local Firefighter’s Ultimate Sacrifice

Escondido – Today, Assembly Republican Floor Leader Marie Waldron released the following statement regarding the death of Cory Iverson of Escondido, who died yesterday fighting the Thomas Fire:

“We lost a hero yesterday in CalFire Engineer Cory Iverson of Escondido, who died defending the lives of others in the aggressive Thomas Fire. We can never repay the debt we owe to our brave first responders. My thoughts and prayers go to his wife and child, and to all who loved him.”

