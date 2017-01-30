Assembly Back to Work

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed me to serve on six committees for the new two-year session.

I’m excited to be re-appointed to Health Committee and address many issues important to my district, including access and affordable health insurance, Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal, clinics, mental health treatment and long-term care facilities.

My experience as a city councilmember helps as Vice Chair of Local Government Committee, involving land use, housing, infrastructure financing, charter cities, state mandates and other issues with major local impacts here at home.

With five gaming of eight total federally recognized Tribal Governments in the 75th Assembly District, I am re-appointed to the Governmental Organization Committee, with responsibilities over Indian gaming, horse-racing, gambling, tobacco, public records, emergency services and natural disasters.

I will also serve as Vice Chair of the Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media Committee, dealing with policies affecting the entertainment industries, tourism, arts and museums, professional and amateur sports including the regulation of athlete agents, and Internet media.

I will continue to serve on the Joint Rules Committee, governing legislative rules and other matters relating to Assembly business and have been appointed to the Legislative Ethics Committee, which helps ensure the honest, ethical and transparent functioning of the Legislature.

In addition to committees, I will continue as Minority Floor Leader working with my Democratic counterpart to help ensure smooth floor operations and parliamentary procedure so that all key policy measures receive full and fair consideration.

I am looking forward to a productive session as I continue to serve the people of this wonderful district.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, AD 75 – 350 W 5th Avenue #110, Escondido, CA 92025 – 760-480-7570