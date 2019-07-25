Loading...
Assault With a Deadly Weapon (DV Releated) Arrest

July 25, 2019

San Marcos, CA — On July 24, 2019, at about 10:14pm, deputies from the Sheriff’s San Marcos station responded to the 800 block of Overlook Circle, in the city of San Marcos.

Upon arrival, deputies met the female victim who had reported her husband, Edmond McMorris (7/25/1964), had pointed a handgun at her while threatening to kill her. Deputies attempted to make contact with McMorris, but he refused to open the door. Sheriff’s negotiators attempted to make contact with McMorris as well, with no success. After there was no contact with McMorris for an extended period of time, most deputies left the location and provided the victim a safe location to stay, while some deputies remained on scene.

On July 25, 2019, at about 2:30pm, McMorris was seen leaving his residence and he was taken into custody without incident. McMorris was later booked at the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

