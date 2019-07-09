Assault w/ Deadly Weapon on A Peace Officer

On July 7, 2019 at approximately 10:44 pm, Deputy S. Hurd observed a dark colored Nissan Pathfinder driving northbound on Center City Parkway near Jesmond Dene Road in unincorporated Escondido. The driver of the vehicle was driving without lights on.

Deputy Hurd activated her emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop at Champagne Boulevard, north of Mountain Meadows in unincorporated Escondido. Shortly after stopping, the driver of the vehicle fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver traveled northbound on Champagne Boulevard reaching speeds of up to 90 MPH before heading west on Gopher Canyon Road. The driver made a U-Turn shortly thereafter and entered Interstate 15, traveling southbound with Deputy Hurd still in pursuit.



Approximately half a mile on Interstate 15, the driver made a U-Turn from the number one lane. The driver drove northbound in the southbound lane and drove the vehicle deliberately into Deputy Hurd’s marked patrol unit, striking the rear passenger / door area. This cause Deputy Hurd’s vehicle to be disabled. The driver continued northbound in the southbound lane and fled the scene.

Deputy Hurd was transported to Palomar Hospital for complaint of pain and has been treated and released.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located on the property of the Lawrence Welk Resort in the 8800 block of Lawrence Welk Drive in Escondido. One suspect was taken into custody but after an extensive search the driver was not located and is still outstanding.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You can also download the P3

anonymous tip app. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.