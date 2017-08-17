Arts of All Kinds at the Art in the Village

Alex Hughes … It was a beautiful day to be observing art in Carlsbad where the skies were clear and the sun was shining. Perfect California weather! Many people came to enjoy what these various artists had to offer from the painters to the photographers, there was lots of mediums to represent this profession.

The event itself had taken place on State Street and Grand Ave which made it actually smaller than I had thought, but there was more than enough to enjoy. If you went, there was lots of creativity with the use of old cameras as lights, paintings of local beaches, seashells attached to ropes, live artists creating head sculptures of models and much more. The artists proud to share their works sat back and watched the many visitors looking around with awe. Another party, the shop owners on the street were glad for the foot traffic. I couldn’t help but notice the many eateries along the street packed with hungry patrons. Carlsbad has been growing their devotion to art, and it showed with this local get together! I left realizing that there is lots of talent in North County, and we are greatly capable of doing this ourselves. Who knows maybe one day, you will have your own stall at Art in the Village.

Photos by Carl Hughes