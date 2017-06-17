ARTIST GERRIT GREVE DONATES FOR POPULAR BEACH BOCCE EVENT 6/29

(Carlsbad, CA – June 2017) North County Artist Gerrit Greve has created the signature art for Vigilucci’s Beach Bocce World Championship XXXVII, which benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

Scheduled to be held on July 15 at Dog Beach in Del Mar, Vigilucci’s Beach Bocce World Championship sold out in record time once again this year. Players and spectators will get a chance to bid on Gerrit’s photograph, with the proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

“Each year we select a local artist to come up with a unique piece for the championship,” stated Co-Founder John Manson. “We were thrilled that Gerrit volunteered to donate his time and talent for the second time. Gerrit’s artwork will be the centerpiece of the commemorative poster, t-shirt, and program journal given to each participant and will basically serve as the trademark for this year’s event!”

Gerrit, an internationally acclaimed fine artist, is a longtime resident of Cardiff by the Sea. Born in Indonesia to Dutch parents, his family subsequently moved to the Netherlands and later immigrated to the U.S. This multi-cultural exposure during his formative years has shaped both him and his art.

His paintings have been featured in many publications, including Time Magazine. Notably, Gerrit’s painting: Northwest Territory is included in the book “ 1001 Paintings You Must See Before You Die. ”

Of note is the fact that Gerrit chose to do a photograph to represent the event. “While I understand painting is the usual medium for this event, I wanted to step up out of my comfort zone. Quite honestly, I think photography suits the purpose quite well, explained Gerrit.

“Life has been good to me, “ stated Greves. “Being able to donate this unique artwork is my way of giving back; paying it forward.” No stranger to philanthropic efforts, Gerrit co-founded “Hearts for Healing;” working with children to create art for hospitals and medical clinics and uplifting the spirits of not only patients but staff and visitors alike.

For more information about the artist, visit www.gerritgreve.com For more information about the championship, visit www.beachbocce.com; call 760.444..4893, or email events@bgccarlsbad.org.