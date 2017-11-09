Artist Call Announced for “Golden Visions: 55+ Art Exhibition” at the Civic Gallery

The City of Vista’s Civic Gallery welcomes entries for its all-media exhibition, “Golden Visions 2018.”

Exhibition dates are January 9 – February 16 at the Civic Gallery of the Vista Civic Center.

Artists aged 55 and above are invited to submit up to two entries for consideration in the exhibition.

Selected works will be exhibited from January 9 through February 16, 2018. Entry deadline is December 22, 2017. Exhibited work must be for sale. A donation of 25% of the sales price to the Civic Gallery is suggested.

A public Exhibition Opening Reception will be held on January 9, 2018 from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. The reception will celebrate the exhibiting artists. Awards will be announced during the reception.

JURORS – Exhibition jury will be the Vista Silver Star Foundation, the non-profit organization supporting the Gloria McClellan Center in Brengle Terrace

Park.

For more information on the Public Arts program, visit Vista Public Art.