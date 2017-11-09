Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Artist Call Announced for “Golden Visions: 55+ Art Exhibition” at the Civic Gallery

Artist Call Announced for “Golden Visions: 55+ Art Exhibition” at the Civic Gallery

By   /  November 9, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
The City of Vista’s Public Arts Commission announces an artist call for “Golden Visions: 55+ Art Exhibition.” This all-media exhibition for senior artists is slated for the Civic Gallery at the Vista Civic Center January 9, 2018 through February 27, 2018. The deadline to enter is December 22, 2017. For more information, download the Artist Call.

The City of Vista’s Civic Gallery welcomes entries for its all-media exhibition, “Golden Visions 2018.”
Exhibition dates are January 9 – February 16 at the Civic Gallery of the Vista Civic Center.
Artists aged 55 and above are invited to submit up to two entries for consideration in the exhibition.
Selected works will be exhibited from January 9 through February 16, 2018. Entry deadline is December 22, 2017. Exhibited work must be for sale. A donation of 25% of the sales price to the Civic Gallery is suggested.
A public Exhibition Opening Reception will be held on January 9, 2018 from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. The reception will celebrate the exhibiting artists. Awards will be announced during the reception.
JURORS – Exhibition jury will be the Vista Silver Star Foundation, the non-profit organization supporting the Gloria McClellan Center in Brengle Terrace
Park.

For more information on the Public Arts program, visit Vista Public Art.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 25 mins ago on November 9, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 9, 2017 @ 1:14 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Missing Person: Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova Up to $1,000 Reward Offered

Read More →