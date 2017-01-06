ArtBeat on Main Street Gallery Will Close Its Doors February 2, 2017

Owner Kait Matthews Invites Old Friends and New to Stop By and Share the Vibe

After four and one-half years of serving as a vibrant space for artists to explore and showcase their creativity, and for arts and entertainment aficionados and the entire cultural community to gather, ArtBeat on Main Street at 330 Main Street in historic downtown Vista will close on February 2, 2017. The building, which ArtBeat has leased since its inception, has been sold to a new owner who plans to turn the facility into a restaurant.

Owner Kait Matthews states, “It is with a heavy heart that I share this news. From the day we opened our doors June 27, 2012, our mission as Vista’s Creative Vibe was to reinvigorate the heart of Vista, promote the area as a cultural North County destination, enhance the quality of life of the community and, importantly, provide a warm and welcoming place where inspiration thrives.”

She notes, “Over the years, hundreds of artists and thousands of art patrons have enjoyed the ArtBeat ambiance, exhibits, events and activities. I am so sad to close, but optimistic that perhaps someone may step up to the plate to help ArtBeat and its artists find a new North County home.”

The Beat Goes On Throughout January

Whether you’re a longtime fan or an ArtBeat newbie, Matthews and her team of artists invite everyone to visit the Gallery throughout January to check out the amazing array of eclectic art and create their own ArtBeat memento.

She explains, “We wanted to go out the way we came in: on an upbeat note. Artists are making bright red hearts that they will autograph for customers. We’re also setting up a table for people to make their own red hearts – perfect for Valentine’s Day. We’ve always felt it’s part of our vision to unleash the creativity inherent in everyone, so please come on in and let us inspire you!”

Next Up

A longtime Vistan and an accomplished artist in her own right, Kait Matthews plans to delve more deeply into her art, which focuses on portraiture, as shown on www.kaitmatthews.com . She is well known throughout the area as the designer of the iconic Route 395 mural at North Michigan/Main Street and, more recently, she designed and created the Tree of Knowledge mural located outside the main entry way of the Vista Library, which will celebrate a ribbon cutting in February.

Saying she looks forward to putting energy into her own work, Matthews confides that bidding farewell to her beloved Gallery will be wrenching. She says, “We thank our community of artists and all the people who have encouraged and supported us. We hope that the spirit of ArtBeat will continue with the supporters in our community, either at a new location or at least within the hearts of those we have touched.”

ArtBeat on Main Street, a co-op art gallery, a creative vibe, and wine lounge is located at 330 Main Street in downtown Vista.

From now through February 2, 2017, it is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11:00 am-9:30 pm and Sunday, Noon-5 pm.

Please click here for a list of all of ArtBeat’s workshops, classes and events for the month of January.

Please visit our website at www.artbeatonmainstreet.com , find us on Facebook or email info@artbeatonmainstreet.com

To reach Kait Matthews directly please call 818-415-4339. –