Art Will be on Display in Downtown Historic Vista on Sunday

Artists Reception in Chamber Offices and Alley Art Festival Events on Sept. 10th

TR Robertson… Sunday, September 10th, in Downtown Historic Vista, art of all types, shapes and sizes will abound as the annual Alley Art Festival kicks-off as well as a reception in the Vista Chamber of Commerce Offices for award winning local artist Carolyn Robertson.

Carolyn is an award winning watercolor artist who will display close to 100 of her watercolor paintings and photography pieces in the Vista Chamber of Commerce Offices at 127 Main St., downtown Vista, from 11 am until 2 pm, on Sunday, September 10th. She is a member of the COAL Gallery in Carlsbad, the San Diego Watercolor Society and has won numerous awards at different art events as well as participating in a number of art festivals, like the Lions, Tigers and Bears fundraiser in Alpine. Guests are invited to stop in for a reception the Chamber will be hosting on the day of the Alley Art Festival. Her work is for sale and she will also have cards available featuring many of her watercolor paintings. Her work will remain on display in the Chamber for the month of September where those interested can also stop in during normal Chamber of Commerce hours of 9 am until 5 pm, Monday thru Friday.

Photos by Tom Robertson

The annual Alley Art Festival will also be taking place on Sunday, Sept. 10th, featuring an Artist Market where local artisans will be showing and selling their work, a Sharpie Car where anyone can help turn the car into a work of art, a Before I Die Wall where you can write down your number one dream, the Trash Art Show where you can create artistic designs using found materials, a Big A$$ Art show featuring huge art pieces and a Little A$$ Art show featuring small art pieces, a Button making booth to create your own artistic button, a variety of food trucks and the special feature of the Alley Art Festival – the “Alley Cat” Parade. The Parade lines-up at 10:40 sharp and kicks off at 11 am. A short route will give those participating to show-off an array of costumes. The theme this year is Time Travel. Banners, puppets, festival style signs about the theme are encourage. Those individuals or groups interested in participating should e mail, Twistedheartpuppetworks.gmail.com, to inquire about participating. For those interested in displaying art or volunteering to assist, go to www.vistaart.org

Make it an Artistic Sunday and stop by Downtown Historic Vista on Sunday, Sept. 10th and take part in the Alley Art events and stop in the Vista Chamber of Commerce to check out a local artist numerous works, meet the artist and get out of the heat.

The​ ​4th​ ​annual​ ​Alley​ ​Art​ ​Festival​ ​returns​ ​to​ ​downtown​ ​Vista​ ​on​ ​Sunday.​ ​The​ ​festival​ ​starts​ ​at​ ​10am​ ​and​ ​concludes​ ​at​ ​6pm.

Each​ ​year​ ​the​ ​festival​ ​strives to​ ​leave​ ​behind​ ​art.​ ​There​ ​have​ ​been​ ​murals and​ ​sculptures​ ​left​ ​behind​ ​to​ ​enhance​ ​downtown​ ​Vista.​ ​This​ ​year​ ​the​ ​art​ ​of the​ ​2017​ ​Alley​ ​Art​ ​Festival​ ​is​ ​a​ ​new​ ​sculpture​ ​that​ ​will​ ​be​ ​installed​ ​on​ ​the corner​ ​of​ ​E​ ​Broadway​ ​and​ ​Indiana.​ ​The​ ​sculpture​ ​is​ ​the​ ​Alley​ ​Art​ ​Time Machine​ ​by​ ​Randall​ ​Art​ ​Ranch.​ ​The​ ​sculpture​ ​may​ ​be​ ​downtown​ ​only temporarily​ ​depending​ ​on​ ​a​ ​decision​ ​by​ ​the​ ​City​ ​Council.

The​ ​event​ ​begins​ ​at​ ​10​ ​am,​ ​however​ ​the​ ​official​ ​kick​ ​off​ ​for​ ​the​ ​day​ ​will​ ​be the​ ​Puppet​ ​Parade​ ​hosted​ ​by​ ​Tania​ ​Yagar​ ​of​ ​TwistedHeart​ ​Puppet​ ​Works. The​ ​parade,​ ​and​ ​the​ ​festival​ ​itself,​ ​will​ ​be​ ​honoring​ ​the​ ​festival’s​ ​founder, Maureen​ ​Barrack​ ​who​ ​passed​ ​away​ ​in​ ​July.​ ​A​ ​dedication​ ​to​ ​her​ ​will​ ​be​ ​at the​ ​Alley​ ​Art​ ​Time​ ​Machine​ ​following​ ​the​ ​parade.

Over​ ​50​ ​artisans​ ​will​ ​be​ ​bringing​ ​their​ ​handcrafted​ ​items​ ​to​ ​sell​ ​in​ ​the​ ​artist/ makers​ ​market.​ ​The​ ​Before​ ​I​ ​Die​ ​Wall​ ​returns​ ​for​ ​its​ ​4th​ ​year​ ​to​ ​the​ ​festival. This​ ​year​ ​a​ ​new​ ​addition​ ​will​ ​be​ ​a​ ​basket​ ​of​ ​Origami​ ​Cranes.​ ​ ​All​ ​festival attendees​ ​may​ ​adopt​ ​a​ ​crane​ ​to​ ​take​ ​home.​ ​Returning​ ​will​ ​be​ ​the​ ​Big​ ​A$$ Art​ ​Show​ ​where​ ​all​ ​the​ ​art​ ​will​ ​be​ ​large.​ ​New​ ​this​ ​year​ ​will​ ​be​ ​the​ ​Little​ ​A$$.