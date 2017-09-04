Art Will be on Display in Downtown Historic Vista on Sunday

Artists Reception in Chamber Offices and Alley Art Festival Events on Sept. 10th
TR Robertson… Sunday, September 10th, in Downtown Historic Vista, art of all types, shapes and sizes will abound as the annual Alley Art Festival kicks-off as well as a reception in the Vista Chamber of Commerce Offices for award winning local artist Carolyn Robertson.
Carolyn is an award winning watercolor artist who will display close to 100 of her watercolor paintings and photography pieces in the Vista Chamber of Commerce Offices at 127 Main St., downtown Vista, from 11 am until 2 pm, on Sunday, September 10th. She is a member of the COAL Gallery in Carlsbad, the San Diego Watercolor Society and has won numerous awards at different art events as well as participating in a number of art festivals, like the Lions, Tigers and Bears fundraiser in Alpine. Guests are invited to stop in for a reception the Chamber will be hosting on the day of the Alley Art Festival. Her work is for sale and she will also have cards available featuring many of her watercolor paintings. Her work will remain on display in the Chamber for the month of September where those interested can also stop in during normal Chamber of Commerce hours of 9 am until 5 pm, Monday thru Friday.
Photos by Tom Robertson
The annual Alley Art Festival will also be taking place on Sunday, Sept. 10th, featuring an Artist Market where local artisans will be showing and selling their work, a Sharpie Car where anyone can help turn the car into a work of art, a Before I Die Wall where you can write down your number one dream, the Trash Art Show where you can create artistic designs using found materials, a Big A$$ Art show featuring huge art pieces and a Little A$$ Art show featuring small art pieces, a Button making booth to create your own artistic button, a variety of food trucks and the special feature of the Alley Art Festival – the “Alley Cat” Parade. The Parade lines-up at 10:40 sharp and kicks off at 11 am. A short route will give those participating to show-off an array of costumes. The theme this year is Time Travel. Banners, puppets, festival style signs about the theme are encourage. Those individuals or groups interested in participating should e mail, Twistedheartpuppetworks.gmail.com, to inquire about participating. For those interested in displaying art or volunteering to assist, go to www.vistaart.org
Make it an Artistic Sunday and stop by Downtown Historic Vista on Sunday, Sept. 10th and take part in the Alley Art events and stop in the Vista Chamber of Commerce to check out a local artist numerous works, meet the artist and get out of the heat.
The 4th annual Alley Art Festival returns to downtown Vista on Sunday. The festival starts at 10am and concludes at 6pm.
Each year the festival strives to leave behind art. There have been murals and sculptures left behind to enhance downtown Vista. This year the art of the 2017 Alley Art Festival is a new sculpture that will be installed on the corner of E Broadway and Indiana. The sculpture is the Alley Art Time Machine by Randall Art Ranch. The sculpture may be downtown only temporarily depending on a decision by the City Council.
The event begins at 10 am, however the official kick off for the day will be the Puppet Parade hosted by Tania Yagar of TwistedHeart Puppet Works. The parade, and the festival itself, will be honoring the festival’s founder, Maureen Barrack who passed away in July. A dedication to her will be at the Alley Art Time Machine following the parade.
Over 50 artisans will be bringing their handcrafted items to sell in the artist/ makers market. The Before I Die Wall returns for its 4th year to the festival. This year a new addition will be a basket of Origami Cranes. All festival attendees may adopt a crane to take home. Returning will be the Big A$$ Art Show where all the art will be large. New this year will be the Little A$$.