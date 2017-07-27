ART IN THE VILLAGE CELEBRATES ITS 19TH YEAR

Art in the Village Features More Than 110 Local and Regional Fine Artists

Carlsbad, CA—Held on the second Sunday every August, the Carlsbad Village Association’s (CVA) Art in the Village will return this August 13th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing more than 110 local and regional fine artists for a one-day, open-air event.

Celebrating the dynamic art culture in Carlsbad Village and the surrounding areas, this event attracts thousands of art enthusiasts and features oil painting, watercolor, photography, mixed media, new media, classical and contemporary sculpture, as well as artisans who work in the mediums of jewelry, woodworking, furniture, pottery, hand-painted clothing and accessories and more.

Starting at 9 a.m., attendees can browse exhibits, meet the artists and listen to live acoustic and classical music along State Street and Grand Avenue right in the heart of the Village, just blocks from Carlsbad State Beach. Live sculpting and painting demos will also take place throughout the day. Village eateries, coffee houses and wine bars are conveniently located on State and Grand just adjacent to the art show.

Artists who are interested in participating should contact Patricia Keller at Kennedy Faires by phone at (760) 945-3758, by email at keller@kennedyfaires.com or online at www.kennedyfaires.com. For more information and updates about Carlsbad Village and the CVA’s events, please visit www.carlsbad-village.com.

ABOUT THE CARLSBAD VILLAGE ASSOCIATION: The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization whose core purpose is to lead the continual improvement of Carlsbad Village, making it the premier gathering place in North County San Diego.

Christine Davis, Carlsbad Village Association (info@carlsbad-village.com) – (760) 644-2121