Art Therapy Thursdays At Backfence Society

Work in Vista or Downtown Vista? Live close by? – Don’t have work but want something fun to do during lunch? – Come spend your lunch hour with us! 11:30 am to 1:30 pm 110 S. Citrus Ave. Ste F, Vista

Bring your lunch & get some midday art therapy time in! Art therapy is simple, easy, and so good for you! Help your mind decompress and color that stress away! It doesn’t matter if you think you’re artist or not, or can only draw stick figures–art therapy is for anyone and everyone. There is no right or wrong way and you can’t mess it up!

Come doodle, zen triangle, color in coloring books, sketch, collage, or just hang out. We have all the supplies just bring you! Free to all. $5 suggested donation.

November 12th …Come help us create installation art for our upcoming Magic Group Art Exhibition. We will be making books into ornaments that will also be displayed on the Christmas tree in the gazebo on Main Street in Downtown Vista.

All materials will be provided, but if you would like to bring magical collage material please do 🙂

These workshops are free and open to all ages.