Art Rhythm & Wine Festival

Art Rhythm & Wine Festival at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, October 14, 2017, 11am-7pm &  Sunday, October 15, 2017, 11am-6pm

See Works by More Than 50 Artists • Continuous Live Bands and DJ • Wine Garden and Gourmet Foods

Free Community Event

The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the Third Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, September 14, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, October 15, 11am-6pm. The juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftspeople offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.

Innovative works in differing styles of contemporary, traditional, modern, and Southwest art will be on display. Dozens of talented artists will present their unique work in acrylic, collage, etchings, mixed media, oils, pencil, watercolors, digital and traditional photography. Contemporary craftspeople will present unique pieces in a variety of media. There will be something for every taste and budget.

A wine garden will offer guests a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival.

Gipsy Menco  Saturday, 11am-2pm  Flamenco and Latin Jazz  • Clay Colton Band  Saturday, 2:30pm-5:30pm  Rock, Southern Rock, Country
The Mar Del Boys Sunday, 11am-2pm  50s and 60s Rock •  Crown City Bombers  Sunday, 2:30pm-5:30pm -50s Rock, Rockabilly

  Art Rhythm & Wine Festival VIP Charity After Party Saturday, October 14, 2017, 6pm-9pm

  • Complimentary Wine Sampling

  • Music by Ottopilot Band

  • Signature Cocktails and Gourmet Bites

  • Silent Auction to Benefit US 4 Warriors

A ticketed VIP charity event presented by The Forum Carlsbad to benefit “US 4 Warriors” will take place Saturday, October 14, 6pm-9pm. Guests will enjoy complimentary wine tasting, signature cocktails, live music by Ottopilot Band, a silent charity auction and gourmet bites. Join us for an evening of great music, fine art demonstrations and gourmet goodies to help our military and veterans.

Tickets for the VIP Charity Event are $25 in advance, $45 at the door.

 The Forum Carlsbad by The Wine Loft

1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, CA 92009 –  www.theforumcarlsbad.com

