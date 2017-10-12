Free Community Event

The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the Third Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, September 14, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, October 15, 11am-6pm. The juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftspeople offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.

Innovative works in differing styles of contemporary, traditional, modern, and Southwest art will be on display. Dozens of talented artists will present their unique work in acrylic, collage, etchings, mixed media, oils, pencil, watercolors, digital and traditional photography. Contemporary craftspeople will present unique pieces in a variety of media. There will be something for every taste and budget.

A wine garden will offer guests a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival.

​Artists Apply Here