Art Rhythm & Wine Festival at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, October 14, 2017, 11am-7pm & Sunday, October 15, 2017, 11am-6pm
See Works by More Than 50 Artists • Continuous Live Bands and DJ • Wine Garden and Gourmet Foods
Free Community Event
The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the Third Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, September 14, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, October 15, 11am-6pm. The juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftspeople offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.
Innovative works in differing styles of contemporary, traditional, modern, and Southwest art will be on display. Dozens of talented artists will present their unique work in acrylic, collage, etchings, mixed media, oils, pencil, watercolors, digital and traditional photography. Contemporary craftspeople will present unique pieces in a variety of media. There will be something for every taste and budget.
A wine garden will offer guests a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival.
-
Complimentary Wine Sampling
-
Music by Ottopilot Band
-
Signature Cocktails and Gourmet Bites
-
Silent Auction to Benefit US 4 Warriors
A ticketed VIP charity event presented by The Forum Carlsbad to benefit “US 4 Warriors” will take place Saturday, October 14, 6pm-9pm. Guests will enjoy complimentary wine tasting, signature cocktails, live music by Ottopilot Band, a silent charity auction and gourmet bites. Join us for an evening of great music, fine art demonstrations and gourmet goodies to help our military and veterans.
Tickets for the VIP Charity Event are $25 in advance, $45 at the door.
1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, CA 92009 – www.theforumcarlsbad.com