Art Quilts Display & Film Screening

Art Quilts Display and Film Screening at Mission Branch Library

Oceanside, CA –Please join the Oceanside Public Library in welcoming Free Spirit Art Quilters on Tuesday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library for a FREE screening of excerpts from Why Quilts Matter: History Art & Politics, episode 4: What is Art? and episode 5: Gee’s Bend, “The Most Famous Quilts in America”. Artists from the Free Spirit Art Quilters group will be on hand for questions and discussion.

Free Spirit Art Quilters, an art quilt group that was formed in 2003, will have quilts on display at the Mission Branch Library October 3 – October 31. Every year, Free Spirit Art Quilters select a challenge as a theme for their show and create work to answer that theme. This year

the theme is “Where does Color Take You”. Each artist has used individual inspirations for this challenge and a variety of Art Quilts will be on display.



This free event is open to the public and made possible by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about library programs and services, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.