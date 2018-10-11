ART OF ÉLAN EXPANDS COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EFFORTS

HAUSMANN QUARTET ON BOARD AS 2-YEAR PARTNER Thanks to a California Arts Council “Arts Education Extension” Grant, Art of Élan is expanding its already successful Community Engagement Program. A major step forward is two new Community Engagement Partnerships with San Diego’s Hausmann and trombonist Dr. Eric Starr. The Quartet, which has been in residence at San Diego State University since The Hausmann Quartet 2010, has initiated a variety of meaningful community engagement programs in partnership with the San Diego Rescue Mission, Resounding Joy, Mainly Mozart, and La Jolla Music Society, as well as ongoing education programs in area school districts. As Art of Elan’s Community Engagement Partner, the Quartet will expand their Jam Sessions at the downtown San Diego Rescue Mission, working with men and women who are transitioning out of a state of homelessness. In the spring of 2019, both the Hausmann Quartet and Dr. Starr will work with advanced music students at Mira Mesa High School who are a part of Art of Élan’s innovative Emerging Leaders Program. This unique internship program fosters the creativity and leadership skills of music students by using chamber music and performance demonstrations as a tool for social entrepreneurship. It also guides students through a self-exploration of their own individual affinities for leadership and prepares them to act as positive agents of change in their communities. Students involved in extracurricular music programs have proven to demonstrate initiative, responsibility, and ingenuity in all aspects of their academics. Coaching tools include video presentations, demonstrations, group discussions, and group presentations to brainstorm various initiatives that enrich the community “The Hausmann Quartet has long admired the work that Art of Elan does in the San Diego community and south of the border. Being community engagement partners will allow us to combine resources and expand each organizations reach to create positive change through music and foster connection through the arts. We are excited about our shared values and the possibility that such combined effort brings,” Isaac Allen, The Hausmann Quartet. Dr. Eric Starr As Community Engagement Partner, Dr. Starr will be curating an exciting new multimedia concert series in partnership with Stone Brewing in Liberty Station that takes inspiration from San Diego’s surfing community. As a passionate advocate for contemporary music, he enjoys bringing works of unique sounds and notation to life and has premiered dozens of works. Lastly, Art of Élan is expanding its growing Young Artists in Harmonyprogram, a unique internship program offered in partnership with A Reason to Survive (ARTS) in National City to include the fall and spring semester. Now in its fifth year, advanced music students are selected through a Sweetwater Union School District application process. The program consists of weekly workshops where ARTS music students have the opportunity to be mentored by Art of Élan musicians through unique apprenticeships. Each residency culminates with two multidisciplinary and collaborative concerts that showcase original compositions the students create over the 10-week residency, performed by Art of Élan musicians. Each concert is professionally recorded and is available for free streaming and download on Instant Encore. “This partnership opens up opportunities for our students to be creative outside of their classroom experience. Using the core knowledge they get from their teachers, they can then expand into realms of creativity guided by music professionals. We are proud to be a part of this wonderful experience,” said Jeff Kover, Director, Visual & Performing Arts Director, Sweetwater Union High School District. The fall program runs October 13 – Dec 15. Final concerts are Dec. 15 at ARTS and January 23 at the San Diego Art Institute in Balboa Park. A full schedule of Art of Élan concerts and programs is listed here: http://artofelan.org/events Community Engagement Partners: Details here The Hausmann Quartet has established itself as an integral part of the cultural life of Southern California since its arrival in San Diego in 2010. As the Fisch/Axelrod Quartet-in-Residence at San Diego State University they teach and organize the chamber music program, engage in interdisciplinary collaborations with other departments and visit local schools for concerts and clinics on behalf of the School of Music and Dance. Founded in the summer of 2004 at Lyricafest, they maintain an active performance schedule throughout North America and Asia. They also present the popular "Haydn Voyages" in partnership with the Maritime Museum of San Diego. The members of the Hausmann Quartet are violinists Isaac Allen and Bram Goldstein, violist Angela Choong and cellist Alex Greenbaum. The quartet is named after Robert Hausmann, the eminent 19th-century German cellist and founding member of the Joachim Quartet. Dr. Eric Starr maintains a multi-faceted musical career as Studio Artist Teacher, Lecturer, Undergraduate Advisor and Internship Coordinator at San Diego State University (SDSU), Executive Director of San Diego New Music and Trombonist for Westwind Brass while serving as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Arts for Learning San Diego. He earned a Bachelor of Music from the University of Southern California, a Master of Music and Artist Diploma from the Cleveland Institute of Music and a Doctor of Music Arts from Stony Brook University. 