Art of Elan : Collaborative Season Finale Concert

Collaborative Season Finale Concert features Special Guests

and World Premiere

Workshops and Premieres Set for San Diego and Tijuana



Art of Élan’s commitment to collaboration and supporting new work continued this season with the commissioning of Tijuana-based composer and double-bassist Andrés Martín to write a work for NOW Ensemble (Art of Élan’s ensemble-in-residence). The piece, called “Bruja,” will be premiered in both San Diego and Tijuana in a week of spectacular cross-rder collaborations.

The May 15 San Diego Museum of Art concert is bursting with variety and new work. “Bruja” will premiere in the Museum Rotunda alongside works by Sarah Kirkland Snider, Ted Hearne, and other composers affiliated with the NYC-based New Amsterdam Records.

The program will feature SACRA/PROFANA singing “Psalm of the Soil” by NYC-based composer Sarah Kirkland Snider. Snider, a co-founder of New Amsterdam Records, which supports the projects and careers of ground-breaking post-genre composers and performers, will be on hand to attend the West Coast premiere of her work. The piece is described as “rooted in folk music but full of complex harmonies, it effectively evoked the emotional complexity of the immigrant experience.

The concert is also the San Diego premiere of “The Answer to the Question that Wings Ask” by LA-based composer Ted Hearne.

To add more excitement to the evening, the program also features a work by NYC-based Missy Mazzoli for solo viola and pre-recorded audio, called “Tooth and Nail.” San Diego Symphony principal violist Chi-Yuan Chen will be performing this San Diego premiere of this piece. Mazzoli has been hailed as one of the top female composers in the country by The Washington Post. Her work was recently presented by the San Diego Symphony and featured on the popular series, Mozart in the Jungle.

Art of Élan’s ensemble-in-residence, NOW Ensemble, is a dynamic group of performers and composers dedicated to making new chamber music for the 21st century. With a unique instrumentation of flute, clarinet, electric guitar, double bass, and piano, the ensemble brings a fresh sound and a new perspective to the classical tradition, infused with the musical influences that reflect the diverse backgrounds of its members.

On May 16, NOW Ensemble will be in Tijuana, working with students at the Centro de Artes Musicales and will be giving a short performance there for the students and families.

On May 17, NOW Ensemble will be performing “Bruja” once again (Tijuana premiere), as well as collaborating with Cuatro para Tangoata for a special performance at the Playas Cultural Center. The concert is at 7 pm and tickets are sold at the door.

The San Diego Museum of Art Concert Series Finale

May 15, 2018, 7 pm, Museum Rotunda

$40 member | $45 student, senior, military | $50 general admission

Tickets on sale at www.sdmart.org

More info at www.artofelan.org

Upcoming Art of Élan Concert @ Museum of Contemporary Art, Downtown Art of Élan presents “Undone”

May 29th, 7 pm -Tickets are $10 for MCASD Members; $15 for non-members and FREE for all MCASD X-set Members

Concert Information

Art of Élan by the Numbers – 2006-2018

Performed 75 public concerts

Showcased 192 Musicians

Presented 17 world premieres of commissioned works

Participated in 15 unique, cross-disciplinary and collaborative productions

Completed 3 residency programs in National City at A Reason to Survive (ARTS) including 21 world premieres by Young Artists in Harmony students.

Produced 57 live concert recordings on Instant Encore, which have been streamed over 58,000 times in 27 different countries around the world

Established countless new relationships with the adventurous music and art lovers of Southern California