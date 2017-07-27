‘Art of Local” Coming To Oceanside

SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Oceanside Museum of Art, and Oceanside Friends of the Arts are bringing together local artists and artisans to showcase their work on August 13th, 2017. This is a free event that is open to guests of all ages. Artist presentations will include culinary expressions by Chef Davin Waite, musical performances, live art, and an interactive section for kids. There will also be local brewery, winery, and cocktail tastings for the adults. Join us for ‘Art of Local’, a self-guided exploration of Oceanside and San Diego artisans brought to you by Springhill Suites.