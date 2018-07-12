Art in the Village Celebrates its 20th Year

Art in the Village Features 110 Local and Regional Fine Artists

Carlsbad, CA — Held on the second Sunday every August, the Carlsbad Village Association’s (CVA) Art in the Village will return on August 12th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing 110 local and regional fine artists for a one-day, open-air art show.

Celebrating the dynamic art culture in Carlsbad Village and the surrounding areas, this annual event attracts thousands of art enthusiasts each year and features oil painting, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, photography, mixed media, new media, classical and contemporary sculpture, as well as artisans who work in the mediums of jewelry, woodworking, furniture, pottery, hand-painted clothing and accessories.

Starting at 9 a.m., just blocks from Carlsbad State Beach, attendees can browse dynamic exhibits and meet the artists along State Street and Grand Avenue. Live sculpting and painting demos will also take place throughout the day. New to Art in the Village this year:

The Family Open Studios, operated by the City of Carlsbad, will be available for art-making projects for the whole family.

A new Teen Art Pavilion will showcase the incredible artwork of teen artists from Carlsbad, Sage Creek and La Costa Canyon High Schools.

The City of Carlsbad Cultural Arts Department will be unveiling a unique art project to be installed in the Village, as the first of half a dozen Carlsbad-centric public art pieces.

In addition to New Village Arts performing a piece from one of their current musicals, three different musical groups featuring jazz, Latin, swing, blues and contemporary music, will perform on the 20’ X 24’ stage.

Village eateries, including several new breakfast and lunch venues, coffee shops and wine bars, are conveniently located on State and Grand just adjacent to the art show. For more information, please visit https://www.carlsbad-village.com/art .

About The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA)… is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization whose core purpose is to lead the continual improvement of Carlsbad Village, making it the premier gathering place in North County San Diego.