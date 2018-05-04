Art Exhibits at the Vista Library

The Vista Branch Library is pleased to showcase the work of several local artists. The Vista Library is located at 700 Eucalyptus Avenue in Vista, CA. Currently displaying her show “Colors” Karine Pereda’s acrylic paintings hang beautifully as a backdrop to the library’s collection. Pereda’s nature inspired show will run through the end of June.

Beginning May 2nd and also on display through June, a collaborative effort of talent called Paisanos will paint the walls of the library’s Community Room. Several different artists have contributed their colorful pieces. Please join the array of artists on Saturday, May 12th from 2-4:30pm for an Opening Reception in the Vista Library Community Room as they speak of their inspiration and process.

Stop by the library during normal business hours to peruse both exhibits. And look for more local artists to follow with equally inspirational work. For more information please contact Vista Library Staff at 760-643-5100.