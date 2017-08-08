ART OF ÉLAN KICKS OFF 11th SEASON WITH FOCUS ON YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

September 15 Concert Features former Young Artist in Harmony Student

A Reason to Survive (ARTS) in National City. These young musicians are mentored by professional Art of Élan musicians, many of who are members of the San Diego Symphony, and their original work is presented at a free public concert at the end of the residency. SAN DIEGO, August 4, 2017 – For the past 3 years, Art of Élan has presented Young Artists in Harmony, an apprenticeship program for young music students, atin National City. These young musicians are mentored by professionalmusicians, many of who are members of the San Diego Symphony, and their original work is presented at a free public concert at the end of the residency.

Participants range from alumni from previous years to students who have no experience composing music at all. Students receive weekly one-on-one mentorship with composer and teaching-artist Sean Conway at ARTS (A Reason to Survive). The students workshop compositional ideas with Art of Élan musicians and get immediate feedback on their progress. The students also receive insight into what it takes to be a professional musician. The mentorship they receive empowers them with real-world skills that will stay with them long after the program is over.

“Young Artists in Harmony Artist Spotlight” will feature alumni Diego Rodriguez On September 15th, Art of Élan and A Reason to Survive (ARTS) present a “Young Artists in Harmony Artist Spotlight”featuring Diego Rodriguez and the original compositions he has created over the last several years. As a 3-year participant in “Young Artists in Harmony,” Diego, now 23, was able to create a portfolio of musical compositions that will be featured at this one-night-only special event. This collaborative concert features musicians from Art of Élan as well as musicians from A Reason to Survive (ARTS), with proceeds supporting the 2017 Young Artists in Harmony program.

Rodriguez was both a student and instructor at A Reason to Survive (ARTS) from 2011-2016 and was part of the annual Young Artists in Harmony program from 2014 to 2016. When he’s not writing compositions, he’s busy attending the San Diego Mesa College music program or playing with his indie rock band Sweet Myths. He lives in El Cajon.

“Being part of the Young Artist in Harmony program has given me the opportunity to compose and experiment. I wouldn’t be pursuing a major in Music Composition if I didn’t have this kind of opportunity in the first place,” said Rodriguez.

“Diego was always one of the more motivated students we worked with at ARTS,” said Art of Élan Executive Director Kate Hatmaker. “Not only is he a gifted artist but his generosity of spirit really becomes apparent when you see him working with the younger students. He truly was a leader in the apprenticeship program and I’m thrilled that we can now ‘graduate’ him to the real world. I’ll be eager to see what’s next for him.”

www.ArtofElan.org. Free for ARTS students/families. Tickets for the September 15 show at the Barrio Logan gallery Bread and Salt are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at

The Young Artists in Harmony program is generously supported by the Stensrud Foundation and Community Enhancement Funds from the County of San Diego.