ART Block Party Needs Volunteers
By Editor / August 31, 2017 /
|
|
|
|
We Need You Help.
|
|ART Block Party is the perfect opportunity to get reacquainted with the Backfence Society’s community art programs, while experiencing outdoor family art making activities, an art history driven party theme, live music, food, workshops and art throughout the day.
GOALS// Have Fun//Learn Art History//Expand the Art Experience
VISION// ART CLUB HOUSE.
WHEN// Alley Art Festival, September 10th 2017
WHERE// 125 HANES PLACE, VISTA
TIME// 10 TO 6PM
|
|Booth Art Assistants Needed
The Backfence Society is seeking individuals to act as booth art makers for Alley Art Festival. Candidates should be friendly, be detail oriented, fun, love making art with kids and be customer service driven. Job duties include:
- Setting up booth.
- Ability to move and lift up to 25 lbs.
- Work with children.
- Moving tables/chairs/stools
- Use our art materials and instruction to create theme art projects
- Removal of trash.
- Monitoring of common areas and restocking of basic supplies like trash bags and toiletries.
- Basic cleanup of space after use.
- Promoting art history and community art goals.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!