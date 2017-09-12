Art Alive and Beautiful in Downtown Vista

TR Robertson…The sun was out, music in the air, food truck smells beginning cook up and people beginning to wander the streets of Downtown Historic Vista as the 4th annual Alley Art Festival opened. A variety of different vendors were lining Indiana Street and the surrounding alleyways. Vendors such as Swift Hammer Leathercraft, Not Your Grandmother’s Aprons, Crochet Art, and Steampunk Public offered many different items for attendees. At 11 am, the Alley Art Parade, hosted by Twisted Heart Puppet Works kicked off with the winged Dr. Artemus Peepers, Dean LeCrone, close to the front and a sign carried by Robin Satori in honor of the festivals founder, Maureen Barrack, who recently passed away. This would end at the newly constructed downtown art sculpture, The Time Machine, by Randall Art Ranch.

Photos by T Robertson

This festival is very interactive. There were numerous activities visitors could take part in such as the Before I Die Wall, a chance to write down your most desired dream before you

die. There was the 4 Words of Wisdom panel where you could write down advice for others, such as Listen to Your Mother. A basket of Origami Cranes allowed people to pick out a crane with advice written on the wings. The Recycled/Trash Art Show showed anything can be used for art. Only Losers Litter beckoned people to be conscience of the environment. Walls of Positivity allowed people to say something nice and the Sharpie Car gave folks a chance to be creative. In the Kidz Art Zone, children could take part in the Cake Walk and numerous other artistic projects. Later in the day, Steampunk Public sponsored the Steampunk Fashion Show. Along with all of this the annual Poetry Slam, Big and Little A$$ Art shows gave visitors additional artistic endeavors to enjoy.

Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

While all of this activity was going on the hundreds of attendees could listen to the sounds of Grand Nova, Gabi & Ian, Travis Luce, The Shed, Nowhere Land and many others. There were food vendors such as Kona Ice, The Rush Coffee, and Delish Dogs. The Vista Art Foundation sold Alley Art tee shirts and other items.

The Alley Art Festival is another in the unique events held in downtown Vista and help accentuate the numerous wall murals the city is known for. Those attending found the festival a great way to spend a Sunday morning or afternoon and most expressed hope that it would continue. Many said they wished there were more art galleries in downtown Vista, like Visions in Art.

Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

The Vista Chamber of Commerce does have monthly art work hanging in their office, this month featuring the watercolor of Carolyn Robertson. The Wellness Center, Curbside Cafe and Lush Coffee Shop also have local artists work hanging.