Arrests in Vista Murder Investigation

SUBJECT: Homicide Investigation

LOCATION: 29000 Block of Twin Oaks Valley Road Unincorporated Vista, CA

DATE/TIME: July 12, 2017 / 5:28 a.m.

VICTIM: African American male, approximately 25 years of age

SUSPECTS: Shyrehl Wesley, age 20 – Sheffah Chevis, age 18

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy related to this investigation. The cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail, the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail worked throughout the night on this murder investigation. Detectives were able to develop information that led them to homes on Alabama Street and Clairemont Drive in the city of San Diego, where search warrants were served and the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Shyrehl Wesley, who is currently on parole for armed robbery, was arrested at the Alabama Street location. He has been booked into the San Diego Central Jail on a single count of murder and a parole violation.

Sheffah Chevis was arrested at the Clairemont Drive location. She has been booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on a single count of murder.

Detectives have recovered what they believe is the weapon used in the murder as well as the involved vehicle.