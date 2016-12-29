Arrest Warrant Service

On 12/29/16, at about 5:00 a.m., the Vista Gang Enforcement Team, detectives from Sheriff’s Street Narcotics and Detail, and Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail, served a narcotics search warrant at 391 N. Melrose Drive, in Vista. As a result of the search warrant, three adult males and two adult females were arrested. The main suspect, a 31 year old male Vista Home Boys street gang member on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), was arrested for a felony warrant and for possession of methamphetamine. The other remaining individuals were arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales, and other drug related charges. Deputies seized a total of 16.63 grams of methamphetamins from the residence.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.