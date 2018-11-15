Loading...
Arrest of Juvenile for Criminal Threats

Fallbrook, CA …On the evening of November 13th, a Snapchat post was discovered that included a photo of a gun and threatened a shooting at Fallbrook High School. Administrators from Fallbrook High School learned of the threat and called the Sheriff’s Department. Detectives and members of the Crime Suppression Team from the Sheriff’s Fallbrook Substation worked through the night and into the morning on the case. As a precaution, extra uniformed deputies were present at the school this morning and remained there throughout the day.

At about 12:45 pm on November 14th, a 14-year-old juvenile, who attends Fallbrook High School, was arrested for posting the threat and booked into Juvenile Hall. No weapons were found at the juvenile’s residence and it is believed the suspect had no intention of actually following through with a shooting.

It is the policy of the Sheriff’s Department not to release identifying information about juvenile arrestees.

