Arrest of Assaultive Subject – Vista

On May 3, 2018, at about 6:50 pm hours, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station observed two men in a violent physical fist fight, in the middle of the roadway, near the corner of Olive Avenue and Vista Village Drive in the city of Vista. The deputies observed an adult male deliver a series of punches to the head of another adult male, believed to be a cab driver.

The cab driver appeared as though he was about to lose consciousness. Deputies attempted to contact both parties involved in the fight. Deputies contacted the male who delivered the punches and was deemed the primary aggressor.

Deputies gave him repeated verbal commands to stop, put his hands up in the air and to get on the ground. The male refused to follow the verbal commands given. As a result of the male’s assaultive behavior towards the cab driver, coupled with his refusal to follow verbal commands given by deputies, less lethal munitions were deployed allowing deputies to take the assaultive male into custody without further incident. The male sustained only minor injuries as a result of the less lethal deployment. The male taken into custody is on Parole for Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child. He was arrested for a Parole violation and being drunk in public. The cab driver got back into a yellow Toyota Prius and drove away from the scene as deputies were taking the assaultive male into custody. The Sheriff’s Department is looking for the victim in this case and is seeking any information into the whereabouts of the victim.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.