Arrest in Groping Case – Vista

On March 21, 2018, a 14-year old girl reported that a man grabbed her buttock while she was waiting in line at the Panda Express in Vista. On April 9th, a Crime Stoppers bulletin with video was issued to the media seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect.

A month later, on May 9th, a Sheriff’s employee recognized Timothy Wilson Jr. as a possible look-a-like to the suspect and notified the department. Wilson, 32 years old (DOB 9/16/1985), is a ten-year employee of the Sheriff’s Department and was working as a Detentions Deputy at the Vista Jail. Detectives immediately set about to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Wilson was arrested at the Vista Detention Facility around noon today and charged with one count of a felony lewd act on a child. He was booked into Central Jail and immediately placed on unpaid Administrative Leave pending the internal investigation and the criminal case which we are working on in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office.

Please respect the privacy of the 14- year old victim and her family and remember her identifying information is confidential and protected under the law.

We ask the public to come forward if they have information on this case or any other case where Wilson might be involved. You can call the Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 974-2316. For anonymous tips, you can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Sheriff Bill Gore says, “I am deeply disappointed with Mr. Wilson’s conduct, but proud of the men and women of this department who do not tolerate criminal acts in the community or within their own ranks.”

To download video of the media briefing, visit https://spaces.hightail.com/space/sVGZHovoOr.