Around The World – San Diego Premier At North Coast Rep

Solana Beach, Calif. Stampeding elephants! Runaway trains! Unbridled humor! Reaching new heights! North Coast Rep skyrockets into the New Year with the dazzling San Diego premiere of the Jules Verne classic, AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS, adapted by Mark Brown. Fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg circles the globe lurking with danger, romance and comic surprises at every turn. Five fiercely talented actors portray 42 characters with deft and dexterity, adding to the fast-paced merriment. Described by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as “somewhere between Monty Python and Groucho Marx,” this stupendous theatrical trip is suitable for the whole family. Book passage now for this outrageously funny adventure.

Allison Bibicoff directs Will Vought*, Loren Lester*, Omri Schein*,Lovlee Carroll* and Richard Baird.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Dave Mickey (Sound), Kim DeShazo (Costumes) and Holly Gillard (Prop Design). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS previews begin Wednesday, January 10. Opening Night on Saturday, January 13, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, January 19, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through February 4, 2018 (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews- $42, Week Nights – $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night – $46. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators – $3 off admission. There are also $20 rush for tickets one-half hour before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

