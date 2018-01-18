“Around the World in 80 Days” a Whimsical Hit at North Coast Repertory

TR Robertson…How can you go wrong with a play that features actors and an actress who pretend to ride trains throughout Europe and Asia, pretend to ride on an elephant in the jungle, pretend to ride in a sail craft through the snow, pretend to sway to the motions of sailing ships (including riding out a typhoon), pop in and out of openings hidden in the backdrop of the world, have a simulated fight highlighted by strobe lights, all while the 5 performers portray 42 characters with British, French, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Irish and the Old American West accents. This is what audiences will see when they take in the latest play on stage, “Around the World in 80 Days”, at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, but no balloon ride as in the movie.

Photos by Aaron Rumley

This cleverly designed play was adapted by award winning playwright Mark Brown, from the 1872 novel by Jules Verne. Brown is a former actor who has worked in theatre, film and television before devoting his energy to writing plays and musicals. His early training was at the American Conservatory Theatre. He has written the plays “The Little Prince”, “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” and “Tom Jones”. “Tom Jones is being adapted into a musical and he has written the musical “China – The Whole Enchilada”. For the play “Around the World in 80 Days” he left the set designs and directions for scenes involving sailing ships, the elephant ride, the train rides and other modes of transportation up to the director of the play where the play is being performed. These leads to some unique creativity and visual techniques in the theaters where the play is staged.

The North Coast Rep version is under the direction of Allison Bibcoff ,who has directed numerous plays and is a two time L.A. Weekly Award nominee and Garland Award winner. She brought together a talented cast which includes 3 new performers to the North Coast Rep and one very veteran actor having performed in over 20 NC Rep productions and another who has been in a number of NC Rep plays. Each actor and the one actress was required to portray a number of characters, 42 in total, featuring quick costume, prop and accent changes. Minimal set changes took place quickly on stage, many of the props being pulled out of the backdrop, which was a huge map of the world showing the route the trip was taking.

The basic story line surrounds British aristocrat Phileas Fogg who makes a bet, with other members of an exclusive British club, that he can traverse the world in 80 days and arrive back at the club in London precisely at 9 am, the time he leaves London. The trip will take him, and others, to Egypt, India, Hong Kong, Japan, San Francisco, the Old West, and New York before arriving back in London. The veteran NC Rep actor Richard Baird has the “easiest” part to play, easy as in the sense that he has minimal costumenchanges, as he plays Phileas Fogg. But easy or not, Baird did not miss a beat as the somewhat stogie English aristocrat, spending the majority of his time on stage. Each of the other actors and actress play specific roles, for the most part, but will quickly change into a butler, or a boat captain, or an elephant owner, or a police officer, or a shop owner, or, you get the picture.

Omri Schein is an audience favorite, specifically because of his portrayal of Fogg’s French butler, Passepartout. Schein is hilarious in this role and the other characters he portrays on stage and has an impressive physical acting style. His mispronunciation of the word detective, brings a chuckle every time he says it. Schein is returning to the NC Rep and has performed in other productions in San Diego County and around the country. Playing the bumbling detective, Detective Fix, who thinks Fogg is an embezzler and is willing to travel the world to catch him, is Loren Lester. Lester has been a professional actor for 40 years. His dead pan facial expressions and his quickly paced work with the other actors and actress shows a veteran actor at work as he quickly does from detective to Indian elephant owner or some other character. Will Voight portrays a number of characters which require a variety of accents and costume changes. Vought is also a stand-up comedian and a writer making his North Coast Rep debut. The lone female in this talented group is Lovlee Carroll, who we first see on stage as Fogg’s male butler who has been fired because he was did not get the right temperature for Fogg’s shaving soap. She will go on to play other parts in the play, not notably the princess, Aouda, from India Fogg and his butler rescue from being burned alive because her husband has passed away. Carroll has performed in numerous television and film shows as well as theatrical productions.

Costume Designer Kim Deshazo and Prop Designer Holly Gillard along with Stage Manager Aaron Rumley, Lighting Designer Matthew Novotny and Scenic Designer Marty Burnett had their hands full with this production, as well as those backstage assistants helping the actors and actress with quick costume and prop changes.

This is a funny, entertaining, witty play for theatre goers of all ages. It is slapstick enough to keep you wondering what they will do next on stage. Will Phileas and his group make it, will the Indian princess melt the stogie aristocrat’s heart, will the detective get his man, and will the group survive the Indian attack in the Old West? See the play to find out. It is a bit of a different look at the book French writer Jules Verne wrote in the 1800’s, but well worth taking in. The book was also turned into a movie in 1956 starring David Niven and again in 2004 starring Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan.

“Around the World in 80 Days” will run until February 4th. Tickets range from $53 to $42 depending on the day and senior, student, military and educator discounts are available. Call 858-481-1055 or go to www.northcoastrep.org.