Around the County

A Bad Decision For San Diego —A few weeks ago, the Airport Authority Board, of which I am a member, chose one group of workers over all workers for the opportunity to work at a public airport. If you are not a member of this select group, you will not apply your trade on the biggest construction project in the airport’s history. Unless you join the group, the door is shut on you.

The airport board imposed a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) policy on contractors working on the new, and urgently needed, Terminal One. This policy effectively imposes costly union-only work rules on the construction companies and their employees.

Last week I went on KUSI to discuss the deal and why it shuts out many great workers.



CLICK HERE TO WATCH