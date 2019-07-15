Around The County Supervisor Desmond

We’re teaming up with Cal State San Marcos and Veteran Crisis Outreach to host a Veterans Forum focusing on mental health support and suicide prevention.

We’ll hear powerful stories from veterans and learn more about how we as a community can understand and support our veteran and active duty service-members.

We send our warriors to fight for us, now we need to fight for them. So, mark your calendars and be ready to register or purchase a ticket on August 26 when registration opens.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Shaina Richardson atShaina.Richardson@sdcounty.ca.gov or 619.531.5555

For more information, contact my office at 619.531.5555 or email:veteranscrisisoutreach@gmail.com or Marilyn Huerta, Communication Specialist College of Education, Health & Human Services mhuerta@csusm.edu

Tickets/RSVP open up on 8/26/19ALL ATTENDEES MUST RSVP: Tickets will not be available at the door due to parking, seating, and food arrangements

CSUSM Students: FREEVeterans: FREECommunity: $10Faculty/Staff/Alumni: $5www.csusm.edu/al

A Balanced Transportation Plan…

I was on KUSI advocating for a balanced transportation plan.

Previously, SANDAG staff presented the 5 Big Bold Moves as an informational item to the Board of Directors; the concept focuses primarily on public mass transit projects and takes funding away from improving our highways and local road infrastructure.

﻿Their proposed plan has a goal to increase public mass transit ridership from 3.5% of the population to only 10%, leaving 90% of the population in their cars. When 90% of San Diegans are driving on highways we need to use our tax dollars as promised to fix and improve roads.

100+ Free Things to Do in July … Summer is in full swing and there are some fantastic events going on in San Diego County. We’ve compiled an extensive list of more than 100 County activities for you and your families. There are things for babies to older adults and everyone in between. There are even some creative educational activities where the kids might not even realize they’re learning while they’re having fun.

Around the County — Voting Centers, Rancho Santa Fe & SANDAG Event

Supervisor Desmond sat down and talked about Voting Centers and why he doesn’t think they’re a good idea. There’s a new development coming to Valley Center, which we discussed and keeping promises to the voters.﻿Click here to listen and subscribe.



