Army Soldier San Marcos High graduate, Dies Overseas

By   /  May 28, 2018  /  No Comments

The Department of Defense has released the name of the soldier who died at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Friday.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Conrad A. Robinson, 36, was supporting Operation Joint Guardian, a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo –which lies in southern Serbia, where he died of a “non-combat related” incident.

Staff Sgt. Robinson lived in Los Angeles, California, but according to City News Service, Robinson was a graduate of San Marcos High School.

Staff Sgt. Robinson was assigned to the 155th Medical Detachment, 261st Medical Battalion, 44th Medical Brigade, out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The incident is still under investigation.

