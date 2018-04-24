Armed Robbery – Vista

On April 23, 2018, at about 6:07 p.m., 22-year old Jose Altamirano used a black handgun to rob four businesses along the 2500 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue, in the unincorporated area of Vista. Altamirano, who was dressed in dark clothing, used a hoodie sweatshirt and a camouflage colored mask to conceal his face when he entered the businesses. Altamirano obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the businesses and fled on foot into a nearby vacant field. Deputies searched the area, with the assistance of a Sheriff’s K9 unit and ASTREA helicopter, and observed a man matching the suspect’s description, running through the field. The Sheriff’s K9 located Altamirano lying in thick brush, and Altamirano was detained after a canine contact. Deputies arrested Altamirano when he was identified by witnesses as the robbery suspect. U.S. currency matching the amounts stolen from the businesses was located in Altamirano’s possession.

Altamirano was treated at a local hospital before being interviewed by Sheriff’s Detectives from the Vista Station. Investigators believe Altamirano may be the suspect in other recent robberies. Altamirano was later booked into the Vista Detention Facility on multiple robbery charges.