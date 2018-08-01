Armed Robbery – San Marcos

San Marcos, CA …San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unknown suspect who robbed an adult male while he was sitting in his vehicle.

On June 12, 2018 at about 7:40 p.m., the male victim parked his car in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot located at 1010 W. San Marcos Blvd in San Marcos. An unknown male suspect driving a light colored Nissan Versa abruptly parked his car behind the victim’s car. The suspect then exited his car, approached the victim’s car and opened the driver’s door. The suspect placed a 10-12 inch “Keyhole Saw” blade, also known as a drywall saw, to the victim’s neck and demanded his iPhone. The suspect threatened to cut the victim up and forcefully removed the iPhone from the victim’s hand before fleeing the area. The victim provided a composite sketch of the suspect.

Suspect Description: The suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male between the ages of 21-25, standing approximately 5’9-6′ tall with a thin build. He weighed between 160-170 pounds had short wavy hair, dark eyes and was clean shaven. He had severe acne on his face. He was last seen wearing a black snap back hat, a ¾ length shirt and black cargo shorts.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.