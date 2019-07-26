MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember -Are you tired of commuting the I-15 corridor between North County and Riverside County?



This week, the City of Temecula was awarded a highly competitive $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve traffic congestion where the north 1-15 meets the I-215 freeway, an area currently labeled as the “10th worst congested freeway segment in the country.”



The funding will assist in the construction of over 2.5 miles of distributor lanes and a new flyover bridge to help eliminate the current merging hazards and gridlock that can backup over 20 miles on any given day.



The completion of this project will improve the quality of life for our entire region. Not only will residents get home faster, but local businesses will benefit from more tourism, commercial and freight operations will run more smoothly, public safety response will be able to do their jobs more effectively, military operational units can travel more efficiently, environmental emissions will be reduced, and overall safety will improve.



Construction should begin within a year and the project is expected to take five years to complete.



