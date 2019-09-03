Arboretum Trails Grand Opening on Sept. 26

San Marcos CA — Grand opening and dedication ceremony for the Edwin & Frances Hunter Arboretum trails. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

After six months of renovations, Palomar College will re-open the Edwin & Frances Hunter Arboretum with a ceremony to unveil improvements and upgrades throughout the public nature preserve on the eastern edge of the San Marcos campus.

Funded by Prop. M, the improvements include a new entrance, upgraded irrigation, and trails conversion for ADA compliance in the lower portion of the arboretum, which includes the Palm and Bamboo collections, the Hubble Sculpture area, and all the primitive plant collections.

The nine-acre arboretum was founded in 1973, and in 2015 was renamed for Edwin and Frances Hunter with the establishment of a $500,000 endowment, donated to the Palomar College Foundation by the Hunter family and Hunter Industries. The Hunters were long-time Palomar College benefactors and are well-known business leaders in North County.

The grand opening ceremony will conclude with photo opportunities with Palomar College administrators and distinguished guest speakers as well as VIP attendees. Tours and refreshments will follow the ceremony.

Directions and parking: The ceremony will be held in Parking Lot 5. From Mission Road, turn north onto Comet Circle. Follow Comet Circle to Parking Lot 5. Parking will be available without a permit in Lot 5 during the hours of the event.

Event information: Julie Lanthier Bandy, Acting Director, Public Affairs, 760-744-1150, ext. 2365 Dianna Trujillo-Hernandez, Public Affairs, 760-744-1150, ext. 2956