Aramilda Santa Callejas — Obituary

May 13, 1935 – August 19, 2017

Aramilda Santa Callejas, a resident of Frisco Lakes, Texas, died peacefully on August 19, 2017, at the age of 82.

“Gerry,” as everyone knew her, was born in Cataño, Puerto Rico, on May 13, 1935, the only child of William and Mary Louise Bracero. When Gerry was three months old her family moved to New York City. Thirteen years later, her family moved from Manhattan to the suburb of Levittown, NY, where she met her future husband, Ruben Callejas when they were freshman at Hicksville High School, from where they both graduated in 1953.

On December 26, 1954, Gerry and Ruben were married. She embraced her life’s role as a Navy wife, with 22 years of transfers and travel to bases overseas and on the East and West Coast. During that time, she brought four children into the world.

She was active in Lutheran churches in Vista, CA; Rocklin, CA; Marietta, GA; and, most recently Preston Meadow Lutheran Church in Plano, Texas, where she was a member of its Seniors’ group. Gerry was a woman of faith, compassion, and dedication to her family and friends.

Volunteerism and service were among her life-long passions. Beginning in the 1960s as a member of several Navy Wives’ clubs and a Cub Scout Den Mother, she continued through the 1970s as an ESL teacher for Vista Unified School District, a Camp Fire Girls Blue Birds Mom, and a girls softball coach and manager in Vista, CA, leading one of her teams to compete in the Bobby Sox World Series. Into the 1980s, she also became an election poll worker in California, hosting voting in the family garage. Her volunteerism then shifted to her church and in support of the activities of her grandchildren and extended family members.

Gerry is survived by her husband, Ruben Callejas (US Navy Retired), of Frisco, TX, her husband of 62 years, and children William C. Callejas of Plano, TX; David R. Callejas of Broomfield, CO; and Michelle L. Callejas, of Sacramento CA. She was also the loving mother of Brian Keith Callejas, who died of illness in 1959. Gerry leaves three grandchildren — Ashley Marie Callejas, Brian Davis Callejas, and Katherine Tunde Callejas — all of whom were present during her last week, along with her married children and daughters-in-law Christine Callejas, Lettie Callejas, and Tara Garrett.

A memorial service will be held at Preston Meadow Lutheran Church in Plano, TX, at

11:00 a.m. on September 9, 2017.