April is Occupational Therapy Month and this Saturday, April 8, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) in San Marcos is facilitating CarFit in collaboration with OTAC and the San Marcos Senior Center from 9AM-12PM. (Address: 111 Richmar Ave, San Marcos, CA 92069)

I wanted to invite you to experience seniors getting a complete car makeover – improving safety for them and other drivers on the road and offer an interview with local seniors and Dr. Jennie DiGrado, a Professor in the Master of Occupational Therapy program at USAHS. Dr. DiGrado facilitates Carfit training for students and has trained over 300 students serving the San Marcos community through education in keeping drivers safe and assisting older drivers in adjusting to their vehicle more comfortably and improving the fit of their car.

CarFit is an educational event that allows the elderly driver to not only make adjustments to improve their safety behind the wheel, but also to help them develop an understanding of how to make such adjustments on their own. Some items looked at include: Mirror adjustments, steering wheel tilt, position to airbag, and head restraint, position to brake/gas pedal, operation of vehicle controls. CarFit statistics:

○ 37% of individuals using CarFit had at least one critical safety issue needing assistance.

○ 10% of individuals were seated too close to the steering wheel

○ 20% did not have a line of sight of 3” over the steering wheel.

○ Majority of individuals who filled out the post-CarFit survey indicated that they made changes to improve the fit of their vehicle or were willing to discuss driver safety with a family member or health care provider.