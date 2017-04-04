Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  April Government Affairs Committee Meeting

April Government Affairs Committee Meeting

By   /  April 4, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Join us for our April Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday April 6, 2017 at 12:00pm at the Chamber Office.  This meeting is open to the public and there is no fee to attend.  An optional lunch will be available for $7.00.

April Topics:

SDG&E

SDG&E’s Pipeline Reliability and Safety Project- Joe Mosco

SDBC Services for Small Business – Sudershan Shaunak

Small Business Development Center

US Chamber Update – Jennings Imel
Come Mix with Electeds and Their Reps:
We receive updates each month from our representatives from Federal, State, County and City government.  Keep up on what is happening in our community.
127 Main Street |  EMAIL | 760.726.1122 | VistaChamber.org
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Duke Bushong – A Celebration of Life

Read More →