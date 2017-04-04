|
Join us for our April Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday April 6, 2017 at 12:00pm at the Chamber Office. This meeting is open to the public and there is no fee to attend. An optional lunch will be available for $7.00.
April Topics:
SDG&E’s Pipeline Reliability and Safety Project- Joe Mosco
SDBC Services for Small Business – Sudershan Shaunak
US Chamber Update – Jennings Imel
Come Mix with Electeds and Their Reps:
We receive updates each month from our representatives from Federal, State, County and City government. Keep up on what is happening in our community.
