April Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Presents New Natural Gas Line Proposal and Small Business Development Center for Keynoters

TR Robertson …The Vista Chamber of Commerce had a full agenda for the April meeting of the Government Affairs Committee. The mission statement of the Government Affairs Committee is to study issues that impact our business and/or our community and then to recommend to the Board of Directors positions that will contribute to a healthy business climate and enhance our quality of life.

The first presentation was from Jennifer Ramp, Senior Communications Manager and Major Projects Development for San Diego Gas and Electric. The presentation centered around the proposed installation of a 36 inch natural gas pipeline that will begin in Rainbow and connect in at Miramar, some 47 miles long. Natural gas is the primary source of energy in San Diego County and is used on a daily basis by nearly every family and business in the county. The new pipeline, referred to as the Pipeline safety and Reliability Project, will reduce the pressure on the existing 16 inch pipeline, Line 1600, which was constructed in 1949. This pipeline goes through constant monitoring and testing, but with the tremendous increase in county population and businesses since 1949, a larger line is needed. San Diego County has the largest natural gas system in the country. SDG&E and SoCalGas submitted an application to the California Public Utilities Commission in September 2015 for the construction of this 47 mile project. This represents the start of a multi-year public conversation about the project before CPUC will approve the final route and the project. It is anticipated that the project will be approved by 2019 with a beginning of construction in 2020 and a 2022 completion. When the existing pipeline was constructed in 1949, it served some 289,000 residents of San Diego County. Today that population is over 3.2 million and by 2050 it is anticipated that the population in San Diego County will be 4.3 million. It is anticipated that the project will cost some $639 million. For more information and a map showing the proposed route of the new pipeline you can go to www.sdge.com/pipeline-project or call 844-873-7417.

The second presentation was made by Lynn Pittman, Outreach Specialist for the North San Diego Small Business Development Center. This organization helps small businesses grow profitably and create a positive economic impact in the region including job creation, increased revenue and capital infusion. The group is located at 2075 La Palmas Drive in Carlsbad. The SBDC program is the Federal Government’s largest cash match program designed to help small businesses. The SBA matches each dollar raised locally and there are currently 1,000 SBDC’s. In 2016, the North SBDC counseled 834 clients, provided 210 training events with over 2,500 attendees, generated $19.3 million in revenue increases and $24.3 million in contracts awarded with the creation of 41 new businesses. Upcoming events include The Connecting with Capital Expo to be held at the City of Santee, Civic Center, on Friday, April 21. There is no cost to attend. For information on this or any other questions about starting a small business and how this organization can help go to www.SanDiegoSmallBiz.com or call 760-795-8740.

Next on the agenda was a short presentation from Jennings Imel, Executive Director, Western Regional Office for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Imel gave an update on a multitude of issues Washington is dealing with that will affect the Chamber and the U.S. economy. He spoke about current legislation Congress is working on, the confirmation of a new Supreme Court Justice and how this affects the economy, Health care legislation and issues and much more. For more information go to www.uschamber.com.

Each of the month Government Affairs Committee Meetings also has updates from a variety of representatives which included:

Federal Update from Congressman Issa’s Office presented by Lenna Wright – legislation being proposed do deal with the FCC/FIC Internet rule conflict; Fair Play/Fair Pay legislation proposed to fairly pay artists compensation for royalties; co-sponsorship of a bill called Fair Chance Act allowing former convicts a chance to apply and go through the interview process up to the conditional offer stage before they have to indicate they were a convicted felon; a Congressional Art Competition for high school students and a chance to have their art work hanging in the halls of Congress; and co-sponsorship of a Parts Act legislation dealing with companies who make and design replacement body parts for automobiles and possible infringement on patents in an attempt to decease the length of time on these patents for replacement parts.

Stage Update from Senator Bate’s Office by Matthew Ply – she was elected Senate Republican leader as of April 12 th ; co-sponsoring SB 197 dealing with military and veteran medical facilities: sales tax exemptions dealing with donations by charitable organizations; a discussion of the Governor’s proposed gas tax increase and the affect this will have on middle and low income families

County Update from Supervisor Horn's Office by Haley Peterson – discussion of upcoming North County Thriving Forum with Supervisor's Horn and Kristin Gaspar at the Calif. Center for the Arts in Escondido on April 27th; replacement of some traffic lights in Vista that were experiencing long waiting periods; the elimination of some of the funds used for gang prevention and rehabilitation.

Ciity Update from the City of Vista by Tony Winney – the City Council will be considering a wireless ordinance for locations in Vista; the upcoming presentation of a draft for the city budget and priorities for the city; the completion of the 3rd and final installation of the Veteran’s Art Wall – “Healing”; the new parking lot on E. Broadway currently being asphalted.

Upcoming Events for Vista include: