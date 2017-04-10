April 9th -15th at The Vista Elks Lodge

Host your next event at the Vista Elks Lodge North County’s most affordable venue.

Weddings Birthdays

Quinceañeras Funerals

Anniversary’s Baptisms

Receptions

Contact us for Price and Availability at (760)-724-1968

Vista Elks Lodge

1947 E. Vista Way, Vista Ca 92084

Elks@1968.sdcoxmail.com

Sunday, April 9th 2017 If your an early riser, or an after Church eater. The Vista Elks Lodge has Breakfast for you. Our full breakfast menu includes classics like Bacon and Eggs, chicken Fried Steak, Corned Beef Hash and Eggs, or Hand crafted Belgian Waffles among others. Also look for our Specials, Like Chef James’ Delmonico Steak and Eggs or Blueberry Shocktop Pancakes. Enjoy your Breakfast with a Mimosa or Classic Bloody Mary from Marilyn. “See ya at the Elks”

Monday, April 10th 2017

Our Bar is Open 1:00 pm to 7:pm today, so come in and say hello to Marilyn, and yes we have Bingo every Monday night. The doors Open at 4:00 pn and Early Bird play starts at 6:15, All are Welcome and the Kitchen is Open.

Tuesday, April 11th 2017

Every Tuesday, Chef Nick, makes up a Comfort food Special for his Tuesday Blue Plate Special from Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwiches to Fried Chicken Dinner, Call the Lodge to find out what he’s making.

If camping is your thing…….

Well off the main road and in a covey of trees, is our RV Park. We have room for 30 rigs, 13-50amp and 17-30amp sites complete with water and electricity, and sewer at all sites. BBQ grills (propane and charcoal), covered picnic area with 30 picnic benches, 2 fire pit areas, a horseshoe pit & free Wifi. All this for a Donation of $24 00 per night for 30amp and $26.00 for 50amp. Advance reservations are recommended. We will reserve up to 20 spots for groups. Check in with our RV host Al. Full payment is due upon arrival

Wednesday, April 12th 2017

Indulge your inner entertainer at Vista Lodge Karaoke night with Patrick. Also, enjoy and home-style dinner from our buffet or a choice from our menu.

Thursday, April 13th 2017

Start of your evening at our “Cook your own steak night”. We kick it off at 4:30. Purchase your choice of Rib-eye, Filet, or Flat Iron Steak, Add a Prawn Skewer and we’ll provide the baked potato and salad. Cook it up on our huge charcoal grill, and enjoy the fellowship of fellow Elks. At 6:00 pm, give your 2 cents at the House Committee Meeting. And at 7:00 pm the Board of Directors Meets, all are welcome. Later the Queen of Hearts will grace us all.

Friday, April 14th 2017

Our Dinner and Dancing Night. Join us every Friday night for Dinner and Dancing. On the Menu we have Homemade Clam Chowder, steak and fish selections, Our signature Prime Rib of Beef. Add a Lobster tail if you like, Then enjoy our brand new dance floor to the sounds of Gene and Wendy. Call the Lodge at 760-724-1968 for reservations cause we fill up fast!

Saturday, April 15th 2017

Stop by the Lodge Social Quarters and choose from our Lunch Menu or sometimes we get a nice surprise special from the volunteer Chefs.