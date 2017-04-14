April 11 Vista City Council Meeting – Ups and Downs

Another City Council meeting, but a well-attended one, took place on Tuesday April 11. In addition to the normal issues that the City Council members face month to month, this meeting contained some special items that at times put lots of smiles on the audience’s faces.

The biggest smile producer was the graduation of 19 people from the City of Vista’s 16th Leadership Academy. Vista Historical Society President, Carolyn Chiraboga was one of the proud graduates. She told me that after having lived in Vista her entire life she still learned something new about Vista while attending the Academy. The Vista Leadership Academy is a free seven week program that is designed to help participants become better informed about the City’s many responsibilities and functions.

Those attending this Academy learn how decisions are made, how city funds are allocated and how departments operate. They get to meet the Mayor and City Council members, the City Manager, and Department Directors. They tour city facilities and development projects and they discuss important issues such as planning, traffic, growth, city finances, and more.

Mayor Ritter and the four City of Vista Council Members came down from their podium seats to personally award certificates to each one of the graduates. Getting a group photo was a daunting process but they all got in the photo. The audience gave them a warm round of applause.

The agenda for the evening’s City Council meeting was packed but the 11 Consent Items were quickly approved. This was a little disappointing because Consent Item C4 was the approval of the murals that had been selected by the Public Arts Commission. As a result of the quick approval, there was no discussion and no presentation of the artwork renditions of the murals.

CPRP Director Therron Dieckmann, Skate Park Coalition President Jack Flagherty, Artist Craig Driscoll and six young skate boarders were in attendance for support of C4. The murals for the two new skate parks had been selected from 38 submissions. 14 finalists were interviewed before two murals by two artists were chosen. It’s too bad that the murals were not shown to the public at this time.

Public Hearing 1 (PH1) resulted in the City Council approving a block grant for Community Development for 2017-2018 . Over $100,000.00 in new funding was allocated to support worthwhile Community programs like Operation Hope, The Vista Community Clinic, and The Boys and Girls Club of Vista. The vote was unanimous and was another one of the evening’s doings that brought lots of smiles to the faces in the audience.

PH2 brought about most of the discussion that would be heard in the meeting. It was all about zoning, mixed use zones, and set-backs from the Right of Way (ROW or Street). Two development projects that were finalized but not started were involved and dependent on the Council’s decision. One, consisting of 309 apartments, is located at 1309 N. Santa Fe and the other, 60 town homes is located at 1375 S. Santa Fe. The approval of a new City ordinance will allow these projects to move forward and complete. The approval was four to 1 in favor with Council member Amanda Young Rigby unhappily casting the dissenting vote. The Developers were smiling.

PH3 was another disappointment for many of us. This was because the Demographer could not attend and there were no proposed City Council District boundary lines at this time. Council member John Franklin made a gallant effort to explain why the City had to hold a meeting at this time. The process is defined by California State Law. Our elected officials in the City of Vista have to comply with the law or subject the city to possible prosecution by the State Attorney’s Office.

It all started before the previous City Council Meeting when the City received a letter from Attorney Shankman threatening to sue the City of Vista if Vista didn’t comply with an 11-year-old California Voting Rights Act. Our city officials determined that to date no city has won such a law suit and that my friends is why the City of Vista started the process at the last City Council meeting to split Vista into 4 separate Council Districts.

Once the process was started, Vista had only 90 days (again by law) to complete the process. Vista is required to hold a minimum of 4 public meetings within the 90 days. That is why tonight’s City Council meeting had to count as one of the meetings even though the Demographer was unable to attend and even though the new City Council District boundaries have yet to be drawn.

Kits to assist those citizens wanting to give their input will be available (on-line and at city hall) to the public within 7 to 9 days. The kits will contain all the rules that have been set up by the State of California for defining the City Council District boundaries. Rules like, all the districts MUST have equal population within 10%, boundaries MUST be contiguous, Boundaries MUST follow natural barriers, and boundaries MUST NOT break up special interest areas. The public is invited to participate using the kits.

In addition, and in response to numerous speakers at this April 11 City Council meeting, the City of Vista will attempt to quickly set up two workshops to assist the public. It was requested that the workshops be held outside city hall and that there will be Spanish speaking moderators present to assist the non-English speaking residents. The City Council members and Mayor instructed the City Manager and the City Attorney to make every attempt to comply with these requests from the public while acknowledging the time constraints that have been imposed on Vista by this process.

So there you have it. It was an evening of ups and downs. It was an evening with happy moments and an evening with not-so-happy moments. It was an unprecedented City Council Meeting but, it was well attended.

http://www.cityofvista.com/

http://www.governing.com/news/state/Voting-Rights-Act-Lawsuits-Leading-California-Cities-to-Dump-At-Large-Elections.html