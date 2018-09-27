Applicants Sought For Grants From Soroptimist International’s North County Clubs

September 25, 2018 – Soroptimist clubs in North San Diego County are seeking area women who are single heads of household to apply for Soroptimists’ “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards. “

To be eligible, women must be the primary financial support of themselves and their dependant(s) and be enrolled in, or accepted into, an undergraduate degree program or vocational/skills training program. The Live Your Dream Award is not a scholarship; the funds can be used for any educational expenses, including tuition, childcare, transportation or textbooks. The winners will be notified in early January and honored at a later date, and one awardee from each club is then eligible to compete for additional cash awards at the regional and national level. Award amounts vary from club to club. Past award recipients may not apply. Applications may be found online at www.soroptimist.org by clicking on the Live Your Dream Educational Awards Link. The deadline to apply is November 15, 2018.

“We awarded $5,000 apiece to three women attending local colleges earlier this year and plan to do even more next year, thanks to the community generously supporting our club’s fundraising efforts” said Jackie Huyck of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland. “This is real, local dollars helping real, local women, who are working to make a better life for themselves and their families,” she said.

Part of a global volunteer women’s organization that economically improves the lives of disadvantaged women and girls, Soroptimist clubs worldwide distribute more than $2 million in education grants to about 1,500 women through the Live Your Dream program. Over half of the recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking or sexual assault. Nearly all of the women and families served have overcome enormous obstacles, including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction. For info: Soroptimist.org

Soroptimist International of Vista & North County Inland: Women who live or attend school in Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, or Fallbrook are eligible. Email questions to soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com or call 760-683-9427. Website: www.soroptimistvista.org

Soroptimist International Of Oceanside-Carlsbad... Women who live or attend school in Oceanside, Carlsbad or Encinitas are eligible. Email questions to Lynn Sterling at dlynnsterlng@gmail.com or call 760-809-6765

Website: sioceansidecarlsbad.com