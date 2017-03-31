Loading...
Antonio Escalante paces Oceanside Pirates to a 6-5 win over Classical Academy

By   /  March 31, 2017  /  No Comments

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA-3-30-17:  After a 7-3 defeat vs. Del Norte High School, the Pirates scored 3 runs in the first, 1 run in the third and 2 runs in the sixth as they held on before the Caimans ralled for 2 runs in the sixth and 1 in the visiting 7th and defeated the 5-6 Classical Academy from Escondido by a very close 6-5 score continue their 3 game winning streak.

Oceanside AJ Nelums 1 for 2 with a single and 1 run scored
Ben Lloyd 1 for 3 with 1 single and 1 run
Antonio Escolanta was the winning pitcher at 4-0 as he pitched 5 innings gave up 4 hits 2 runs 1 earned 4 strikeouts.  With the bat he went 1 for 2 with 1 single and 2 runs scored.
Mattei Baia 1 for 1 with 1 single 1 run score 1 rbi
Jason Sroufe 1 for 1 with 1 rbi
Mattei Lundy 1 for 1 with a single and 1 rbi

With the win the Pirates will take on the Knights on San Marcos in a 3 game series on April 4th at San Marcos, April 6th will host Oceanside and April 8th at San Marcos.
