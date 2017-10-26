Loading...
Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum Needs Volunteers

October Saturday the 28th & Sunday the 29th – Hours 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.: Breakfast
9:00 a.m.: Gates Open
10:30 a.m.: Gas Engine Row start up
11:00 a.m.: Tractor Games on the Parade Route
1:00 p.m.: Antique Equipment Parade
2:00 p.m.: Gas Engine Row start up
2:00 p.m.: Threshing Demo
4:30 p.m.: Gates Close

On going exhibits include: Running Steam Traction Engines, Stationary Steam Engines, N’Scale Model Railroad, Blacksmithing, Weaving & Spinning, Wheelwrights, Grist Mill, West Coast Clock & Watch Museum

We will also be opening a brand new exhibit in our Assembly Building that is a must see!

Event Admission: 

Regular: $10.00  –  Seniors: $9.00 – Ages 6-12: $7.00 – Under 6 – Free

Parking: $5.00 – (helps support the AGSEM’s North San Diego Young Marine Program)

