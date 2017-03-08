Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum Needs Help

PLEASE Help with this important Fundraiser! Flower Fields Drivers and Volunteers Needed. Call (760) 941-1791 or Click Here for scheduling on-line. Special New Driver Training Sessions Available! Hurry – Call the AGSEM Office to learn to drive tractors right now! Call (760) 941-1791. AGSEM’s Flower Fields fundraiser is one of our museum’s most important annual fundraising projects. This year’s Flower Fields will be open until May 14th and once again, AGSEM needs dedicated volunteers to help make this fundraiser successful. Please, if you haven’t already signed up to help, please contact AGSEM’s office at (760) 941-1791 or Click Here to Sign Up On-Line. About volunteering at the Flower Fields: If you are new to volunteering at AGSEM, we appreciate volunteers who would like to drive tractors and those who would like to work the gates and ramps as well. You do not have to have experience with Flower Fields. We will teach you what you need to know. Since Flower Fields is open 7 days per week, you can schedule the number of days and days of the week that work out best for you. Also when you volunteer, you receive: a special Flower Fields tee shirt and

a bouquet of flowers to take home at the end of each day.

In addition, at the end of the season, there is a delicious Flower Fields Drivers and Volunteers Appreciation Luncheon honoring your participation. If you have volunteered for Flower Fields before, we are looking forward to welcoming you back. You have friends who are looking forward to seeing you and sharing time with you again! Come to the meeting, see friends, and sign up. Please call AGSEM’s office at (760) 941-1791 for answers to your questions. atfor answers to your questions. Flower Fields Info: theflowerfields.com Your membership must be current to volunteer for the tractor rides at the Flower fields. Click here for Membership Info and renewals.